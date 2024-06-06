Incline Village residents wanted for WCSD volunteer committees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Washoe County School District needs residents to serve on the Board of Trustees and/or superintendent’s committees.

These committees play a crucial role in ensuring that educational programs, safety, operations, financial reporting, maintenance, and support services meet the needs of students, families, and staff within the district.

The Board of Trustees recognizes the value of committees in providing diverse perspectives.

The work of these committees helps ensure that programs and services are relevant, meet current standards, and provide appropriate resources to support high-quality student outcomes.

Several volunteer committees have open positions, and the application period will close on June 14.

The committee meetings are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.

During these public meetings, committees deliberate and take action on items, which go to the Board of Trustees or Superintendent for approval. This process ensures that the community has a voice in district governance.

Incline Village residents who want to make a difference in the Washoe County School District are encouraged to apply.

By volunteering, the public can contribute to the ongoing success and improvement of WCSD’s students.

To monitor future openings, go to https://www.washoeschools.net/Page/3971

The current committee openings are:

Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Committee – 1 community member with a background in finance or economics with a term expiring December 31, 2025

Council on Family Resource Centers – 1 state or local elected official for a term ending June 30, 2026, and 1 community representative with a term ending June 30, 2025

Student Attendance Advisory Committee – 1 parent/guardian of a student enrolled in the Washoe County School District representative for a term ending June 30, 2026

Capital Funding Protection Committee and Oversight Panel for School Facilities – 1 community member with experience in structural or civil engineering for a term ending June 30, 2026 (The selected applicant will serve as the structural or civil engineering representative on both committees.)

Audit Committee – 1 community member with a background in business, finance, auditing, or the law for a term ending June 30, 2026