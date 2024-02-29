Incline Village road closures, water outage

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev – As of 10:55 a.m. Thursday, there is a road closure and water outage from 773 to 877 Tyner Way, Toni Court and Valerie Court.

The pipeline crew is on scene to address the issue and restore water service as quickly as possible.

For urgent inquiries, contact utilities supervisor Jim Youngblood at (775) 832-1203.

For updates, go to https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/news/venue-closures-modified-operations