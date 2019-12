The foyer at Incline High School.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village schools are on a two-hour delay for Monday, Dec. 2 due to weather, the district announced early Monday morning.

All other Washoe County School District schools will follow their regular bell schedule.

The Douglas County School District announced Sunday that Whittell High School and Whittell Elementary School will have 90-minutes delays Monday morning.