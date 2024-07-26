Incline Village Sheriff’s recent happenings

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Division, Capt. Amelia Galicia gave the Incline Village Crystal Bay Citizens Advisory Board an update at its recent meeting.

Galicia was initially assigned to just the Incline Village area as the Incline Village captain

“However since some retirements have happened, I have been reassigned to all of patrol including the valley patrol. So I oversee both Incline Village and Washoe County down in Reno-Sparks area,” Galicia said.

Galicia is responsible for a staff of six lieutenants, 16 sergeants, 60 deputies in the valley and 16 deputies in Incline Village.

Galicia updated attendees on July 4 calls for service. She noted that Incline Village had fireworks for the first time in several years.

“It was a relatively smooth operation for that holiday weekend,” Galicia said.

There was a significant increase in visitors and people coming up here for the holiday. The sheriff’s office had 111 calls for service on July 4, including subject stops, traffic stops, and calls for assistance that the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to. Of those 111, 38 were stops and/or parking issues.

There were nine citations issued, and eight vehicles posted. There Sheriff’s Office responded to nine disturbances, and seven outside agency assists or EMS medical-type calls for service.

“We only had, knock on wood, one crash report in our area of of responsibility,” Galicia said. “I can’t speak for Nevada Highway Patrol. They do monitor State Route 28, so there could have been others that wouldn’t fall within our purview.”

The Sheriff’s Office boat, Marine 9, was out on the lake during the day and in the evening during the fireworks. It made 27 contacts, they issued 16 warnings, and they rescued one distressed paddle boarder.

“So, I think overall for having a significant planned event that we haven’t seen up here in several years, it ran relatively smoothly,” Galicia said.

The egress out of the beach along Lakeshore Boulevard was smooth with very limited issues if none at all, Galicia said.

“We were able to get people out safely in a timely manner,” Galicia said.

In regards to other Sheriff’s Office statistics, the dispatched and self-initiated calls for service are slightly down for the second quarter of 2024. This is in comparison to its 3-year average.

“While I can’t specifically provide a reason for that, I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing,” Galicia said. “Sometimes it just might be less types of issues that are requiring less police initiated activity or police response.”

Now, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is specifically addressing several different crime trends or “significant incidents” throughout the county. Those are aggravated assaults that would be assault with a deadly weapon or battery with a deadly weapon. In addition, there is an increase in businesses, home, and vehicle burglaries.

“We are trying to increase our DUI and traffic enforcement to reduce traffic fatalities throughout the county,” Galicia said.

Historically, Incline Village has a higher likelihood for DUI arrests. The deputies are doing some proactive enforcement to try and prevent DUI fatalities, and significant injuries or crashes that result from a DUI, she said.

It’s summertime, so people are out and about.

The biggest issues that we’re saw In the last couple weeks are drowning calls, Galicia said.

“Those are not common or regular occurrences,” she said. “But we do see those during the summer months with people on the lake not fully grasping the severity of entering the water and their abilities to swim and whatnot.”

Several of those incidents are handled by other agencies.