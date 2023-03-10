Incline Village Substation temporarily closed due to water damage

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline Village Substation is temporarily closed due to water damage caused by the latest series of storms at Lake Tahoe, according to WCSO Incline Village Captain Blaine Beard.

“It’s been a day,” said Beard.

The captain received a call around 3 a.m. Friday, March 10, notifying him that the substation had fallen victim to flooding, causing technical outages and other problems in the station.

The team is currently moving their operations to another location, which will be announced once the set-up is finished.

For this needing emergency assistance, call 911. For non-emergencies call 775-785-9726.

For up-to-date information from the Sheriff’s Office, visit their Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Washoe-County-Sheriffs-Office-Incline-Village-Substation-143827955640457 .