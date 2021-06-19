Incline Village to feature ‘local heroes’ during holiday weekend events

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Through the efforts of many organizations, the Incline Village Crystal Bay Business Association announces festivities for the Fourth of July weekend.

The theme of “Local Heroes” recognizes the community’s fire fighters, peace officers, and veterans as well as local health care workers, educators, and service workers.

The weekend starts out with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Prevention District Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. Community members can enjoy free pancakes, sausage, fruit, and coffee at the main fire station located at 875 Tanager Street.

For individuals 18 years or older, the Janssen vaccine will be available while supplies last. To preregister, visit nltfpd.org/covid-vaccine . The NLTFPD will also be accommodating day of requests.

The Local Heroes Parade, sponsored by IVCBA and the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline, starts at 10:15 a.m. at Incline Bowl and will traverse along Incline Way to Sierra Nevada University on Country Club Drive. The Incline Village General Improvement District is organizing the Kids Bike Parade as the lead-off group for the parade. Veterans Club President Jeff Poindexter is marshal for the Local Heroes Parade.





Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will have many of its special operations vehicles in the parade and on display in a “Meet and Greet” at Sierra Nevada University directly after the parade.

The traditional Incline Village Veterans Club Pancake Breakfast leads off the Fourth of July, held at Aspen Grove from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First work up an appetite by participating in the annual Firecracker 5K Trail Trek that starts at 8 a.m. at SNU. It is a fundraiser for the university’s track team.