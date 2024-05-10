Incline Village trustees debate Beach House project budget and design

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees engaged in a spirited discussion regarding the Incline Beach House and Incline Beach access projects at its meeting Wednesday night. A central point of contention emerged around whether to impose a $4 million hard cap on the project’s budget.

The majority of trustees expressed a desire to avoid placing strict financial constraints, favoring instead the development of a facility that meets the community’s needs without compromising on essentials including ample restroom facilities and a timeless Tahoe aesthetic.

“No cap for me,” said Chair Sara Schmitz. “We want it designed appropriately.”

Board members concurred on several key elements for the new beach house. These included eliminating showers, ensuring sufficient restroom stalls to minimize reliance on portable toilets during peak season, and incorporating an expanded bar area. That was a universally popular feature.

“I don’t think we should be having full overhead showers,” Schmitz said. “It’s just asking for problems.”

Schmitz added that she would like to have rinsers at the popular beach.

In 2021, Incline Beach had more than 100,000 visitors. In 2023, there were almost 90,000 visitors.

Discussions also centered on the potential to combine the Incline Beach House and Beach Access projects into a single capital improvement initiative.

The board instructed staff to revisit the inclusion of a kitchen facility, expressing concerns that the initially proposed kitchen might be excessive for the limited food service revenue generated during the three-month peak season.

IVGID Treasurer and Trustee Ray Tullocah said last year no one wanted the food and beverage operation because it was not economical.

“Why are we building a $2 million-plus industrial kitchen to serve hot dogs and fries basically? That defies belief,” Tulloch said.

Schmitz asked for it to go back to staff to reevaluate the menu and size of the kitchen so the board can make an informed decision.

Trustee Dave Noble also asked for a deeper dive into the kitchen so the board can get comfortable with the costs and what is needed.

Trustees advocated for separating the bar and kitchen areas, allowing for outsourcing food and beverage services to different vendors. This flexible approach aimed to optimize operational efficiency.

The architectural style of the new facility also sparked debate. Some favored a design akin to the Burnt Cedar Pool Building with stucco facades, pitched roofs, and heavy timber accents with a higher construction and maintenance cost. Others preferred a more fire-hardened structure with block construction, single-sloped roofs, and limited wood elements for reduced expenses.

The board asked staff to gather additional information and present refined options, ensuring the Beach House project aligns with the community’s vision while navigating budgetary realities.

