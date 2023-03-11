New captain hired for Incline Village Substation

Captain Blaine Beard is excited to be serving the Incline Village community.

Provided/Blaine Beard

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline Village Substation has welcomed a new captain to the team.

Blaine Beard joined the team in January of 2023 after previous Cpt. Corey Solferino was promoted to chief deputy of the Operations Bureau, leaving a vacancy for the position.

Beard worked in Incline Village as a patrol deputy in 2010, and jumped at the chance to return to the community and looks forward to furthering the development of the many goals and projects of the office.

“I also want to know everyone in the community and for them to know me to establish that trust and legitimacy,” said Beard. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve attended several local and regional meetings and will continue to do so on a regular basis.”

Cpt. Blaine Beard (left) has been serving in the Incline Village community since January 2023.

Provided/Blaine Beard

With an “amazing” staff already in place, Beard believes the implementation and follow through of serving the needs of the community will be easy. He also plans to continue addressing the goals of the community, including the creation of the Incline Village Justice Center, which would serve as a center for the substation as well as the Incline Justice Court.

“We’re already in the process of identifying the perfect location to serve as a justice center, which will house the substation and the Incline Justice Court,” Beard said. “I think it’s extremely important to this community to have the resources available at one location, and quite honestly, our substation and justice court definitely need an upgrade.”

In addition, Beard would like to the see the construction of a public safety or first responder’s pier at a centralized location in Incline Village to be able to ensure a more rapid response to public safety incidents that involve the WCSO and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

“I’d like to see projects that help in keeping our community safe, whether that be through vehicle, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic safety,” Beard said. “More signage for speed enforcement, crosswalks, things of that nature.”

Although it is not in the purview of the Sheriff’s Office, Beard would love to see movement on workforce housing in the area.

“But foremost, I’d like to continue building on our relationship within the community and collaborate to reach our common goals,” he said.

Being a resident of the Reno-Sparks area, Beard is positive his favorite part of serving the in the community is the community members themselves and the area he gets to be a part of.

“The people are amazing, extremely welcoming,” said Beard. “The view, the surroundings, the beauty of the lake and the pines … It’s truly a special community, and I’m extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of it and to serve a role within the community.”