Incline Village woman brings community together through movies

The last showing of Bad Moms saw 200 women come to Incline Village Cinema.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.

“The noise in the theater was something I’ll never forget,” said Cannon. “Almost 200 women laughing at the same jokes, and they were all relating to the stories.”

Back in November, Cannon organized a movie night that was complete with snacks and an after party with fun drinks and a celebration of community.

Now, Cannon is ready to bring the experience to both men and women with a showing of the 1989 film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation from at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Incline Cinema.

“You get four cocktails throughout the night, and after the movie we have an after party,” said Cannon.

Cocktails will be provided by Incline Spirits, and food will be provided by Thania’s Juice Bar along with popcorn and other desserts.

Tickets to the event are $62 and include four cocktails with food and a Santa hat. The night will bring together community members and is sure to provide plenty of laughs.

“What I’ve found is when you’re with a huge group of people watching a movie together, people are louder and laugh louder when they know everyone in the room,” Cannon said. “It’s like when you’re in your living room and you feel more free to laugh. It’s just a fun environment.”

Cannon wants to continue hosting movie events for the family as well, and is planning a family friendly version of the event with the screening of The Goonies.

“We live in this amazing spot, but there’s not a ton to do sometimes, especially when it starts getting cold,” said Cannon. “People seem like they’re just dying to get out and do something … I’m just finding that everyone wants to get together and there are so many people that are new here and they want to make friends. I just have all of these crazy ideas that come to my head, and I’m the person to say, ‘Alright, I’ll just do it.’”

The group will meet at Incline Cinema at 6 p.m., and throughout the night there will be games with fun prizes, cigars for sale, and a guaranteed fun night with friends. The event is open to all men and women, and tickets are still available.For more information, visit partylikeamotherchristmasvacationmovienight.eventbrite.com .