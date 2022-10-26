Incline Village woman organizes Ladies’ Night Out for more than 200 women

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On Nov. 4, more than 200 women will come together to have a night of laughter, fun, and to watch the hysterical 2016 movie “Bad Moms.” Local mom, Tara Cannon, has organized an event that she says will likely be the biggest mom/ladies’ night out (and the best) in the history of Incline Village.

The group will meet at Incline Cinema to watch “Bad Moms” starring Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Mumolo, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The $33 ticket fee comes with a seat in the reserved theater to watch Bad Moms, two drinks of your choice from an Incline Spirits inspired “Bad Mom” or “Good Mom” cocktail, and popcorn.

An after party is also scheduled at Bowl Incline for an additional $30. After the movie the after party guests will head over to Bowl Incline, where the group will go to the reserved second floor. A DJ, food, and private cash bar has been arranged to end the night with more bonding and good times. At time of publishing, the after party had sold out in 22 hours. A waitlist has been started for any cancellations or if more space opens up.

Cannon says that her intent is to gather local women together to remind one another the importance of female friendships. It’s important to remember that a good way to reset from life’s busyness is to come together with friends and to make new friends. Additionally, Cannon has contacted the leading stars of the movie to invite them to join in on the night, as well as Snoop Dogg as the “Token Man” for the event. So far, Kathryn Hahn, even though unable to attend, has sent a message to the group.

Prior to the movie there will be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win a variety of prizes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase handmade purses and other handmade goods handcrafted by Fundacion Semilla, a children’s home that houses over 100 children in the indigenous communities of Durango, Mexico. More details on this organization can be found https://www.facebook.com/fundacionsemilla.dgo/ .

For more information, visit:

https://partylikeamotherbadmomsmovienight.eventbrite.com or email gopartylikeamother@gmail.com