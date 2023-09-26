Incline Village’s McMahan runs to third straight win

AUBURN, Calif. — Incline Village senior Noah McMahan raced to a third straight win on Saturday, taking first place at the Goldmine Invitational in Auburn.

McMahan, the defending Class 2A state and regional champion, has been unbeatable this month with wins in each of the three meets he’s competed in.

On Saturday, McMahan ran to the win by more than 10 seconds to top 75 other runners.

On the girls’ side, senior Kira Noble led the Highlanders with a time of 20:37.43 to take 12th place.

Incline Village will head to Truckee on Saturday for the annual Truckee Cross-Country Invitational at Ponderosa Golf Course. The junior varsity race will begin at 9 a.m., followed by varsity at 10 a.m.

South Tahoe’s Landy takes second at Reed Invite

South Tahoe sophomore runner Lyla Landy continued her stellar start to the season with a runner-up finish on Friday at the annual Reed Invitational.

Competing against some of the top cross-country runners from across the Reno area, Landy raced to a time of 20 minutes, 14 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks to claim second place.

Landy has now posted two wins this season and a runner-up finish. Galena junior Eleanor Raker won the race with a time of 19:37.

The Vikings will head to Truckee on Saturday to compete in the Truckee Invitational.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.