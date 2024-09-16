Incline Volleyball fights to go 1-2 last week

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline high school volleyball team found out last week that the road to the state tournament is going to be a battle. After demolishing Sierra Lutheran in Carson City on Tuesday, the ladies were handed their first two league defeats by North Tahoe on Friday and Pershing County on Saturday.

Tuesday’s game in Carson City at Sierra Lutheran High School seemed more like a tune up for the games later in the week as the Highlanders blitzed the Falcons from the first serve and never looked back. Taking the first set 25-4, Incline went full throttle and won the next set 25-10. The final set saw the home team play with a lot of pride and the Highlanders play like it was already over, the final score was 25-20.

Mattie Hansen with the serve. Provided

Incline’s biggest strength on Tuesday was their serve. In 3 sets the Highlanders finished with 24 aces. Junior Christina Zhakov led the way with 8 aces.

When the ball did get returned to Incline the ladies were on point with great passing and a precision attack. Junior Libero, Lili Morrison led the team with 5 digs while Sophomore Brecklyn Younger joined her with 5. Junior setter, Taylor Finne, had 9 assists and Senior Haylee Hansen led the team with 4 kills.

Saturday’s rivalry game against North Tahoe was a battle from the first serve as the Lakers came out firing in every set. The first set saw the Highlanders battle back and win an epic game 27-25 behind superb defense and timely hitting. Unfortunately for the Incline fans, the host team couldn’t quite respond to North Tahoe’s fast starts like the first set. The Lakers went on to win the next three; 25-12, 25-16 and 25-22. The main reason for the visitors’ success was the attack of North Tahoe Senior, Stella Gajar. She led all players with 21 kills.

Lili Morrison serving it up. Provided

Even in defeat there were many highlights for Incline. Hansen finished with 10 digs and 9 kills. Morrison finished with 21 digs and Finne finished with 22 assists.

Finally, Saturday was a battle against the top team on the ladder in the 2A north, the Pershing County Mustangs. This was an absolute battle that went to the 5 set. The visiting Highlanders gave the host team everything they could handle and showed that getting to the state tournament is going to be a war.

Pershing took the first set 25-21 but Incline responded to take the next 2 sets: 25-16 and 25-22.

The Highlanders couldn’t keep the momentum rolling though and the Mustangs took the fourth set 25-14 and then the final set 15-7.

It wasn’t the result Incline wanted but everyone knows they will be right there in the end to battle for the Northern NV crown in November. Hansen once again led Incline with 8 kills and Junior Chloe Johnson joined her with 6. Morrison had 28 digs and Finne had 28 assists.

The Highlanders travel to Yerington for a Friday night matchup with the Lions on Sept. 13 and then play host to Coral Academy on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Incline High. JV at 11 a.m. and Varsity at noon.