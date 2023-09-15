Incline Wine + Food’s Autumn Tasting event to benefit Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Wine + Food’s Autumn Tasting event and silent auction will be happening at Aspen Grove in Incline Village, with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

The event will feature a fun and lively Autumn afternoon under the aspen trees tasting over 50 Napa Valley wines, ranging from Cabernet to Chardonnay, from Merlot to Pinot and Zinfandel, paired with gourmet bites prepared by The Chateau.

The event will be happening from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Aspen Grove in Incline Village. Tickets are $245 per person, and should be purchased early in advanced in order to make preparation for the event the best it can be.

Tickets are on sale and selling out fast! Provided/Daniel Clark

Found of Incline Wine and Food, as well as board member of The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, Daniel Clark, is excited to bring the event to the north shore. Incline Wine + Food puts together multiple events throughout the year to raise money for local agencies, with this special dinner aimed to help Incline Middle School gain funding they missed out on from Washoe County School District.

“We’re trying to rally the community to support them and utilize our donor base and our fan base for the greater event, Wine on the Water, and bring it down to more of an intimate reception sized event where we can bring the community leaders and people who just love great food and great wine,” said Clark. “We want to make it a fun, small reception style.”

In addition to fantastic wine and food, there will be the Magnum Bottle Silent Auction, where guest can bid on magnum bottles from different wineries. The silent auction proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, as well as Incline Middle School.

Wineries that will be present include, but are not limited to, Mending Wall, Elusa Winery at The Four Seasons Napa, Post Parade, Heritage School, and Vermeil.

Contributing to the silent auction will be wineries including Double Diamond, Schrader, Aston Estate, Rivers-Marie, Caterwaul, Wallace, and more.

Clark is excited to be able to help Incline Middle School after it was revealed the school took a hit by not receiving certain funding from their district, resulting in a need for some kind of fundraiser for the school.

“I thought we could do something a little extra and bring is some of our folks that would need some extra funding that typically don’t,” said Clark.

Currently, tickets are halfway sold out, meaning there is dwindling space on the guest list to buy tickets.

To purchase tickets visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/incline-wine-foods-autumn-tasting-event-silent-auction-benefit-tickets-693643515427 .