Inclined Burgers & Brew to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Local restaurant Inclined Burgers & Brew will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in mid-May 2025.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on May 21. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Mitch Penning about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

A satisfying meal in a laid-back atmosphere, Inclined Burgers & Brews has become a go-to place for lovers of quality burgers. An experience beyond the ordinary, Inclined Burgers & Brews has become synonymous with quality and a haven where locals and tourists come together over great food.

While the burgers may look simple, looks can be deceiving. Owner Mitch Penning, and his partner Scotty Beck, share a passion for great burgers. The duo, who have been friends for more than 30 years, wanted to go into the restaurant business together.

The Incline Burger is the most famous offering of the restaurant, with the juicy patty and flavorful house sauce between two fluffy buns combining for an experience nothing short of extraordinary. Each patty is hand formed from chuck, sirloin and short rib sourced directly from Sierra Meat Company. The burgers are then smashed on the grill and topped with raw onions to carmelize and add flavor. Add on a fried egg, avocado or bacon to enhance the experience and don’t forget to order the Inclined Fries-which are covered in bacon, onions and cheese sauce.

Beyond burgers, Inclined Burgers & Brews offers an outstanding Fried Chicken Sandwich, Mixed Green Salads and a unique Veggie Basket. Wash your food down with an outstanding selection of bottled and draft beer, wines and canned craft cocktails.

A selection of local artwork and carefully-chosen decor paying tribute to the charm of North Lake Tahoe creates pockets for friendly chatter and intimate corners for couples, or larger tables for friends and family. The weathered wood exterior and signage beckon patrons to come in and enjoy a leisurely meal.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Wednesday May 21st from 9 am to noon (PST). The press is invited to attend. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants‘ website.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are selected based on their customer reviews, menu items, social media presence, and level of involvement with their community. They are found through customer nominations, internal vetting or by a restaurant applying to be featured at http://www.americasbestrestaurants.com .