Incline’s Hugar to compete in national prep golf invitational at Pinehurst
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village High School’s Shanon Hugar will be competing this week in an invitation-only golf tournament at the prestigious Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, a venue that has hosted three U.S. Open championships, one PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.
Hugar, who in the fall finished second in the state tournament, will compete Monday through Wednesday, June 27-29, in the fourth annual National High School Golf Association National Invitational which serves as the national title for high school golf.
More than 220 golfers will compete in the 54-hole stroke play event. Individual and team champions will be crowned.
Other local golfers include Abbigail Detsch, Abby Miller, Giana Zinke and Madison Frisby, all from Douglas High School.
The competitors will tee it up at Pinehurst courses No. 1, No. 6 and No. 9.
