Incline’s Lone Eagle Grille offers Mother’s Day brunch

The special Mother’s Day dining options will be available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Provided/ Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lone Eagle Grille at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village is providing a special Mother’s Day brunch for guests and local residents on Sunday.

In honor of the holiday, the restaurant has a special menu featuring a strawberry mascarpone stuffed brioche French toast, Mother’s Day bouquet salad with poached king salmon, avocado toast, the Lone Eagle steak and eggs, a sliced fruit plate with an acai bowl, and a roasted asparagus, cherry tomato and spinach quiche. The restaurant’s full menu will also be available and can be accessed by visiting https://www.loneeaglegrille.com/restaurant-menu/ .

The special Mother’s Day dining options will be available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Reservations are required and can be made by visiting https://www.loneeaglegrille.com/