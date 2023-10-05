Incline’s McMahan closes out perfect month of racing
Defending Class 2A state XC champ wins all four races in September
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Incline Village senior Noah McMahan closed out a perfect month of racing, claiming first place at the Truckee Cross-Country Invitational.
McMahan won all four of the meets he competed in during September, and managed to set a personal record on the 5,000-meter course at Ponderosa Golf Course with a winning time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds.
The defending Class 2A regional and state champion won Saturday’s race in Truckee by five seconds and hasn’t finished outside the top-five this season in six races.
Senior teammate Josiah McMahan finished 53rd with a time of 19:01, sophomore Blake Rive posted a time of 20:13 to finish 89th, and freshman Asher Edwards finished in 20:16 to take 91st out of 133 runners.
As a team, Incline finished in 12th place out of 18 teams with 303 points. Galena won the boys’ varsity meet with a low score of 48 points.
Senior Kira Noble led the girls’ team with a time of 21:24 to finish in 19th place out of 95 athletes. Senior Adelina LaForge was 52nd with a time of 23:49, and freshman Lola Meinnert posted a time of 26:10 to take 78th. Galena junior Eleanor Raker won the girls’ race with a time of 18:38.
Incline didn’t have enough runners to register a team score. Carson won the girls’ meet with a low score of 33 points.
Incline will next send athletes to Arlington, Washington on Saturday to compete in the 38th Nike Hole in the Wall Cross-Country Invitational. Incline will then host its lone meet of the season, the Highlander 5K, on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.