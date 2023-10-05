Incline’s McMahan closes out perfect month of racing

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Incline Village senior Noah McMahan closed out a perfect month of racing, claiming first place at the Truckee Cross-Country Invitational.

McMahan won all four of the meets he competed in during September, and managed to set a personal record on the 5,000-meter course at Ponderosa Golf Course with a winning time of 16 minutes, 3 seconds.

The defending Class 2A regional and state champion won Saturday’s race in Truckee by five seconds and hasn’t finished outside the top-five this season in six races.

Senior teammate Josiah McMahan finished 53rd with a time of 19:01, sophomore Blake Rive posted a time of 20:13 to finish 89th, and freshman Asher Edwards finished in 20:16 to take 91st out of 133 runners.

As a team, Incline finished in 12th place out of 18 teams with 303 points. Galena won the boys’ varsity meet with a low score of 48 points.

Senior Kira Noble led the girls’ team with a time of 21:24 to finish in 19th place out of 95 athletes. Senior Adelina LaForge was 52nd with a time of 23:49, and freshman Lola Meinnert posted a time of 26:10 to take 78th. Galena junior Eleanor Raker won the girls’ race with a time of 18:38.

Incline didn’t have enough runners to register a team score. Carson won the girls’ meet with a low score of 33 points.

Incline will next send athletes to Arlington, Washington on Saturday to compete in the 38th Nike Hole in the Wall Cross-Country Invitational. Incline will then host its lone meet of the season, the Highlander 5K, on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

