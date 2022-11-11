Incline’s McMahan dominates field on way to XC state title

In this August file photo, Incline’s Noah McMahan leads South Tahoe’s Max Menke in the 1,600-meter run during track and field season in the fall.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline junior Noah McMahan came into Saturday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A boys and girls’ state championships with his eyes set on a state title.

McMahan was a runner-up at last year’s state meet and said finishing first this year would be “great, definitely something to remember.”

McMahan wouldn’t be denied this time around, posting a time of 16 minutes, 43.2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada. McMahan, who also won the Northern Region title, finished nearly a minute ahead of second place to lead Incline to a third-place finish as a team.

Junior Josiah McMahan took eighth place with a time of 18:32.1. Freshman Blake Rive reached the finish line in 19:24.4 to take 20th, junior Jesse Santina was 35th with a time of 20:26.1, and sophomore Elliot Daniel was 42nd with a time of 21:29.2.

Whittell had one runner competing. Freshman Logan Robertson took sixth place with a time of 18:27.7.

As a team, the Highlanders finished with 50 points. North Tahoe won its 10th straight state title with a low score of 27 points.

The defending state champion Incline girls’ team raced to a runner-up finish with 34 points on Saturday. North Tahoe won the title with 14 points.

Junior Kira Noble led the Highlanders with a third-place finish, posting a time of 20:44.3. Senior Catherine Kerrigan took sixth place with a time of 21:55.8. Sophomore Adelina Laforge was 10th with a time of 23:11.8.

Incline also had sophomore Lauren Janssen take 16th with a time of 24:08.0, followed by freshman Ellie Lowden in 17th wit ha time of 24:10.7, and junior Lainey Lowden in 25th place with a time of 25:52.1.

North Tahoe freshman Britta Johnson won the state championship with a time of 20:24.5.

Lady Vikings finish fourth at state

In Class 3A, the South Tahoe girls’ team finished with 89 points to take fourth place.

Freshman Lyla Landy led the team, running to a third-place finish with a time of 20:03.4.

Junior Noosa Higgins was 15th with a time of 21:36.2, senior Evelyn Bennett took 18th with a time of 21:52.6 and, freshman Tatum Warren finished with a time of 23:03.9 to take 35th, Sophomore Alexandra Pickett was 36th with a time of 23:20.4. sophomore Maya Burkett was 40th with a time of 23:38.4, and senior Tinley Sweeney took 60th with a time of 28:44.2.

Virgin Valley junior Jenna Walters won the race with a time of 19:58.3. Somerset Academy Sky Pointe was the meet with a low score of 51 points.

The South Tahoe boys’ team didn’t qualify for state but had a pair of individual qualifiers competing. Sophomore Cooper Munson took 38th with a time of 18:46.7, and sophomore Luke Amato was 39th with a time of 18:46.7.

Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas won the meet with a time of 16:21.6. Spring Creek won the team championship as well with a low score of 35 points.