Incline’s McMahan, Resendiz claim wins at Reed Invite; Whittell collects wins at Pyramid Lake

Whittell defending stae champion Ella Schweitzer competes Thursday at the Laker Invitational.

Provided

SPARKS, Nev. — The South Tahoe, Incline, and Whittell track and field teams traveled competed at the two-day Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational last weekend.

Competing against larger schools from the Reno-Sparks area, the Highlanders managed to claim a pair of first-place finishes.

Incline junior Noah McMahan outran the field in the 3,200 meters by nearly four seconds, finishing with a time of 9 minutes, 50.91 seconds. McMahan also took fourth place in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:50.52.

Senior Marcos Resendiz brought the Highlanders their other win on the day by out throwing the field of 64 competitors in shot put by more than a foot. Resendiz captured first place with a throw of 48 feet, 6.75 inches.

The 4×800 meter relay team of junior Josiah McMahan, junior Jesse Santina, freshman Blake Rive, and McMahan took sixth place with a time of 9:46.56.

As a team, the Incline boys’ finished in 12th place with 28 points. Spring Creek won the meet with a high score of 95 points.

Junior Kira Noble led the Incline girls’ team with a third-place finish in the 800 meters. Noble ran to a season-best time of 2:43.59. She also teamed up with sophomore Lauren Janssen, sophomore Tatum Taves, and junior Adelina Laforge to take fourth in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:40.48.

The Incline girls’ team finished in 18th with 11 points. The Reno girls’ team captured first place with a high score of 129 points.

The Highlanders will compete in Reno on Saturday at the Galena Invitational.

Whittell also sent a handful of athletes to the meet. Sophomore Ella Schweitzer posted the team’s only top-10 finish, taking ninth place in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 8.00 inches.

Whittell is next scheduled to compete at the Carson JV Invite on April 14.

South Tahoe’s Saini, Hernandez claim runner-up finishes

Freshman Aryan Saini led the Vikings with a runner-up finish. Saini took second in the 100-meter hurdles, setting a personal record with a time of 16.96. Saini also took eighth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.55.

Senior Evelyn Bennett posted a ninth-place finish in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:46.91. Junior Molly Adams had a season-best throw of 28 feet, 8.25 inches in shot put t take seventh place.

The Vikings were exceptional in the relay races. The team of senior Giulia Lancellotti, Saini, junior Molly Adams, and junior Sydney Irwin took seventh the 4×100 meters with a time of 54.58. Junior Leslie Pulido, Irwin, sophomore Kayla Wohlers, and senior Itzel Diaz took seventh in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:54.56. The team of Bennett, sophomore Chloe Waskiewicz, junior Emily Banks and sophomore Alexandra Pickett took fifth place in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:45.91.

The Vikings finished the meet tied for 15th place with 19 points.

Senior Levi Hernandez led the boys’ team with a runner-up finish in high jump. Hernandez cleared 5 feet, 10.00 inches in the event, and also posted a long jump of 18 feet, 5.00 inches to take ninth place.

Senior Ayden Keck took third in triple jump, setting a personal record with a mark of 41 feet, 9.00 inches.

Junior Ian Lomeli led the Vikings in the track events with a pair of personal records. Lomeli ran to a time of 5.12 in the 40-yard dash to claim seventh place, and posted a time of 53.27 in the 400 meters to take ninth place.

The South Tahoe boys’ team finished the meet in 15th place with 16 points.

The Vikings will head to Reno on Saturday for the Galena Invitational.

Whittell wins 6 events at Laker Invitational

Whittell collected six wins at the Laker Invitational Thursday, March 30, at Pyramid Lake High School.

The boys were led by Frosh Logan Robertson who won both the 800-meter run in a personal record of 2 minutes, 19.43 seconds, and also the 1600 with a time of 5:19.23 to score 20 team points. Robertson currently has the league leading times in both events. Frosh Brent Smith also had a good meet with PR’s in both the long jump and 400.

The girls had two individual events and two relay team winners. The defending state champion in the high jump, sophomore Ella Schweitzer, took first with a season’s best of 5 feet, 1 inch. Junior Avignon Rippet, won the long jump by over 2 feet with a personal best of 15 feet. Ripper’s jump currently leads the state 1A division.

Freshman Caroline Schilling also scored in the long jump placing seventh with a PR of 10-09.

Schweitzer and Rippet teamed up with Ella Moretti and Grace Campbell to win the 4×100 relay also with a state 1A leading time (58 seconds). The second relay win was the 4×200 where Tierra Mackay joined with Rippet, Moretti and Campbell to run 2:04.04.

The Warrior girls also had scoring from seven different athletes to place third overall out of 11 teams.

Also for Whittell, Myelayla Martinez placed eighth in the 100, Moretti earned third in the 400 and Tierra Mackay placed seventh. Mackay placed fourth in shot put and Rippet was sixth.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.