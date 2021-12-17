Incline’s Tippins signs to play hoops at next level

Eiley Tippins recently signed to play basketball next season at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Eiley Tippins has inked her intentions to play basketball and pursue higher education.

The high school senior recently sat in the gymnasium with her parents, Ian and Kathleen, and most of the school, and signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Point Loma Nazarene University, a division 2 college in San Diego, on scholarship.

“When I was signing, the whole school was there,” Tippins said. “It was kind of crazy.”

Tippins has lived at Lake Tahoe her whole life and the allure to move to a warmer climate was appealing, especially alongside California’s coastline.

“Nothing can beat a campus that overlooks the ocean,” Tippins said. “When other schools reached out, I couldn’t see myself anywhere else.”

Tippins played in 27 varsity games during her sophomore season and helped the Highlanders claim a state championship.

After averaging 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, two steals and two blocks per game, the Point Loma coaching staff came calling for the 6-foot-2 center/power forward. But entering her senior year, the Point Loma coaching staff changed which caused Tippins some concern, but the new staff was still focused on getting her on campus.

“It’s a great signing for her,” said Highlanders Head Coach Indra Winquest. “It’s a great place and it will give her an opportunity to play. Knowing that program she has a good chance to come in and play. I think she can make an impact right away.

“We knew when she was a freshman that with some work and additional development that she would be able to play in college,” Winquest added. “She’s a great human being and I couldn’t be happier for her.”