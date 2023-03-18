Incoming storms trend drier, but up to 3 feet of snow still possible for Tahoe

Mt. Tallac and Lake Tahoe's South Shore basks in sunlight Friday.

Provided/Hannah Pence

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It hasn’t been often this season where storms trend drier as they approach Lake Tahoe, but that appears to be the case with an incoming system.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday issued a winter storm watch for the basin that goes into effect at 5 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 11 a.m. Wednesday for heavy snow, especially at higher elevations.

The service is calling for up to a foot of snow, except 12 to 18 inches for the West Shore and 2 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet. Gusty winds could hit 75 mph Monday on Sierra ridges with 30 mph gusts for the basin.

“(The) Storm for early-mid next week continues to trend southward and simulations have trended toward lower liquid and snow totals for the Sierra, but still enough to lead to travel impacts as snow levels fall below 6,000 feet,” the service said.

A fast-moving system will bring a chance for mountain snow showers Sunday into early Monday with additional storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers will wind down Monday morning with a break until the heaviest snowfall which is now expected to arrive Tuesday. The period of snowfall from Tuesday into Wednesday will bring the greatest travel impacts with snow levels close to valley floors.

Another storm expected for late next week is also trending weaker ahead of a low pressure system digging south through the Gulf of Alaska.

“That storm is probably the next one to watch going into the final days of March,” the service said and added that latest guidance keeps temperatures below normal and above normal for precipitation.

For those traveling during the advisory, pack an emergency kit that includes extra food, water and clothing and be prepared for long delays.

Call 511 for up to date road conditions or visit https://www.nvroads.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .