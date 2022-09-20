Incorporating into a city to be discussed at Incline town hall meeting

Todd Lowe greets those in attendance at the IVCBA BizBuz Mixer and explains that the petition would take longer than previously thought.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The community and business association of Incline Village and Crystal Bay will be hosting an Inclined to Meet town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Chateau to discuss incorporation to become a city.

The meeting will allow President of the Village League to Save Incline Assets Todd Lowe and Kevin Lyons to talk more in depth about the initiative to develop a petition for incorporating Incline Village and Crystal Bay as a city.

The IVCB Community Forum is a co-sponsor for this free event.

The Village League has spearheaded the process to petition thus far, and Lowe announced last week at an IVCBA mixer that the earliest the petition would be ready would be around December 2022 in order to make sure everything is to standard and ready.

“We originally posted that we would circulate the petition in September,” said Lowe. “We’re going to use the rest of the year to December to finish this petition off because it turns out there’s a lot more work to get this right.”

The desire to become a city came from Lowe and his associates listening to the community struggle with facing new challenges and dealing with unresolved problems that have grown incredibly problematic in the last few years. Incorporation could bring autonomy and local government to what is now a general improvement district, which would allow for a potential increase in quality and amount of services and provide a community-driven platform to solve local problems.

Along with volunteers, the Village League is preparing a plan for community review, evaluation, and adoption which will ultimately become the petition. Updates and information are available at cityofinclinevillage.com .