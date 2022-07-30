Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers; South Tahoe ties heat record

A view Saturday morning of Lake Tahoe from Zephyr Cove.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Chances have increased for showers and thunderstorms, weather officials said Saturday morning in a special statement.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting thunderstorms for the Tahoe region on Sunday that last into Tuesday. The storm chances will also help bring above seasonal average temperatures back down into a more normal range.

“Monsoonal moisture will spread across the region by Sunday, resulting in a considerable increase in shower and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon and evening hours, particularly along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor,” the statement said. “A similar threat will exist again on Monday as at least one more day of enhanced thunderstorm activity can be expected.”

The service said the showers and thunderstorms could produce strong/gusty winds and “cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail and torrential rainfall.”

Localized flash flooding is possible, especially near burn scars.

The service recommends having a method to receive weather alerts for those enjoying the outdoors and be prepared to seek shelter.

“Remember, lightning can strike many miles away from a storm where it is not raining,” said the statement. “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

The heat wave the Tahoe Basin has been experiencing tied another record on Friday, after breaking it on Thursday.

Friday’s high of 91 in South Lake Tahoe tied the record set in 1988. In Tahoe City, the thermometer reached 87, short of the 89 set in 1929.

The service is expecting another scorcher on Saturday with highs again reaching into the low 90s. The record for the date on the South Shore is 91 set in 1988.

The temps start dropping on Sunday with a high expected to hit 86, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Sunday night into Monday there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

While the record high temp won’t be in danger on Sunday, the overnight low record of 57 could fall with the forecasted low at 60.

On Monday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. It will be partly sunny with a high of 80. The thunderstorm chances decrease to 20% Monday night into Tuesday.