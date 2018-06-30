Independence Day celebrations in Incline Village

Although there will be no parade and community fair at the Village Green, the multi-day Fourth of July celebrations in Incline Village will move forward.

The days of events will culminate in a fireworks show Wednesday evening, July 4.

Here is a quick rundown, provided by the Incline Village General Improvement District, of events:

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

Event: North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) Community Pancake Breakfast & Flag Raising

Time: 8-10 a.m. (Flag Raising 8-8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Free

Location: Fire Station 11, 875 Tanager Blvd.

Sponsor: NLTFPD

In the patriotic spirit of the week, join us for a delicious Pancake Breakfast and ceremonial Flag Raising at the Main Firehouse. The Pancake Breakfast is sponsored by NLTFPD and Flag Raising Ceremony is sponsored by the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club, hosted by NLTFPD and facilitated Boy Scouts of America Troop 37.

MONDAY, JULY 2

Event: Veterans Recognition Lunch

Time: Noon-1 p.m.

Cost: Veterans are free, guests and family members are $15

Reservations: Reservations & prepayment are required. Call 775-832-1310; or visit the Rec Counter, 980 Incline Way

Location: Aspen Grove, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: Cornerstone Community Church

Come join our own American Heroes for a delicious lunch. Sponsored by Cornerstone Community Church and supported by Brimm's Catering.

Event: Wine & Cheese

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $55 locals (code: IVGIDLOCAL) & $65 non locals

Tickets: Activity Tickets http://www.activitytickets.com or at the door

Location: Aspen Grove, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: Chase International, The Donovan Group, Mary Kleingartner, Glasses Wine Bar and Incline Tahoe Foundation

Join us for the Annual Wine & Cheese event at Aspen Grove. Taste exquisite wines paired with delicious food. A must attend event.

Event: Flag Retirement Ceremony

Time: 8-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Lower Tier of Village Green, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponosor: Boy Scout Troop 37, IV/CB Vets, NLTFPD and IVGID

Don't miss the moving ceremonial retirement of "Old Glory." Sponsored by the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club, facilitated by Boy Scouts of America Troop 37.

Tuesday, July 3

Event: Sikorsky MH-60G/HH-60G Pave Hawk Landing and Static Display

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: Open to the public

Location: Upper Tier of Village Green, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: USAF & Incline Tahoe Foundation

The USAF Para Rescue Jumpers (PJs) Training Mission on Lake Tahoe has become an annual tradition for the 129th Rescue Wing. While they are visiting Lake Tahoe, the 129th spends their personal time interacting with the community by volunteering for local events and providing opportunities to view the rescue boats, military trucks and the Pave Hawk Helicopter. On July 3 and 4, the PJs will land the Sikorsky MH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter on the Village Green, providing an opportunity for all to see, up close and personal, this impressive helicopter.

Event: Beer & Brats

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Cost: $45 for adults, $20 for youth under 12 years old

Tickets: Activity tickets are available online: http://www.activitytickets.com, or Incline Spirits & Cigars, 120 Country Club Drive, Unit 25, or at the door

Location: Aspen Grove, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: Incline Spirits & Cigars and Incline Tahoe Foundation

Join us for the Incline Tahoe Foundation's (www.inclinetahoe.org) signature fundraising event Beer & Brats event and enjoy three hours of great food, fabulous brews, and rockin' music! Beer and non-alcoholic beverages are provided by Incline Wine & Spirits. Music by local favorite, Jacked Up. Brats and all the delicious fixings, potato salad, and baked pretzels are provided by the Incline Tahoe Foundation (ITF). ITF is a non-profit organization working collaboratively with community partners and supporting projects designed to enhance the overall well-being of the community's public parks, trails, recreation facilities, programs and services.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4

Event: IV/CB Veterans Club Pancake Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.-noon

Cost: $10/12+ years; $5/6-11 years; FREE/5 & under

Tickets: Advance ticket sales call 775-832-1310; Visit the Rec Counter, 980 Incline Way, or pay at the gate

Location: Aspen Grove, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: IV/CB Vets Club and IVGID

Fuel up your Fourth of July with a stack of pancakes at the Veterans Pancake Breakfast in beautiful Aspen Grove. Sponsored and supported by Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club, the net proceeds of this event benefit the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club. No outside food or beverage is allowed. No Pets. Event goes on, rain or shine. No refunds will be issued.

Event: Veterans Tribute on Incline Beach

Time: Noon–2 p.m.

Cost: Free for Veterans and one guest

Reservations: Limited seating for 100 is available, advance reservations required by calling 775-832-1302.

Location: Incline Beach, 967 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: Cornerstone Community Church

American Heroes and one guest will enjoy a delicious lunch while watching the Para Rescue Jumpers (PJ) Training Mission Demonstration on Incline Beach. The lunch is sponsored by Cornerstone Community Church. Advance reservations are required. Limited seating and IVGID Beach Access policies apply.

Event: USAF Para Rescue Jumper (PJ)Training Mission Demonstration

Time: 1-1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Incline Beach, 967 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: USAF and Incline Tahoe Foundation

Don't miss one of the most exciting events on the July 4 schedule. The annual United States Air Force Para Rescue Training Mission Demonstration takes place above the waters of Lake Tahoe at Incline Beach. IVGID Beach Access policy applies.

Event: Sikorsky MH-60G/HH-60G Pave Hawk Landing and Static Display

Time: 1:45-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: Open to the public

Location: Upper Tier of Village Green, 960 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sponsor: USAF & Incline Tahoe Foundation

