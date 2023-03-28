Informational night April 6 at Whittell High School
ZEPHYR COVE, New. — George Whittell High School will host an informational night from 5:30-7 p.m. April 6.
“This is a chance for members of the school communities to come and have a conversation with the administration and district representatives to provide feedback about how they look to improve the program offerings specifically at Whittell, and increase enrollment,” Principal Sean Ryan told the Tribune.
Currently, the student population for the high school is under 100 students, according to Ryan.
