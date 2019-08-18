Injured hiker rescued on Mt Rose trail

A man was rescued Saturday on the Mt. Rose trail.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District / Facebook

An injured hiker was airlifted from a trail on Mt. Rose Saturday.

Washoe County Sherrif’s office was first notified of the injured hiker just before noon Saturday.

Search and Rescue team members responded in the air and on the ground, where they were joined by members of the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, North Tahoe Fire Protection District and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, according to the sheriff’s office.

Searchers successfully hoisted the injured man from the trail at about 1:15 p.m.

He was then flown 1.7 miles to the trailhead and transported to a Reno hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.