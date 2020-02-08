Injured snowboarder rescued in Mount Rose backcountry

A snowboarder is airlifted to safety Friday afternoon.

Provided / Hasty Team

MOUNT ROSE, Nev. — A snowboarder was rescued Friday afternoon after being injured while riding in the Mount Rose Wilderness.

At about 2:15 p.m. Washoe County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers and the Hasty Team responded to assists North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District according to a Facebook post from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the steep, rugged terrain in the wilderness above Incline Lake at about 9,500 feet, the Raven helicopter was called in to hoist the snowboarder to safety.

Nevada Highway Patrol closed State Route 431 so the helicopter could land and transfer the snowboarder from the wilderness.

The post said it wasn’t an easy rescue and credited training and teamwork for the successful mission.