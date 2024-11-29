Inmate dies in South Lake Tahoe jail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, November 29, 2024, at about 5:30 a.m. an inmate in the El Dorado County Jail, South Lake Tahoe, 1051 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA was located unresponsive in his cell, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Correctional Officers, jail nursing staff, and El Dorado County Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures but the inmate was pronounced dead a short time later.

The identity of the inmate will be provided by the Sheriff’s Office after next of kin has been notified. Due to the critical nature of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office initiated a critical incident protocol as part of the investigation. The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the Placerville Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

At this time the incident is an active investigation, and no further information will be provided at this time.