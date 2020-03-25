Innovation in chaos: Tahoe promoters, business owners getting creative

This has been a difficult time for everyone around the world including Lake Tahoe.

Showroom stages are empty all around the lake.

Restaurants have either shut down or are trying to service customers anyway they can. Owners are shuttering businesses to ride out the coronavirus pandemic or are finding new ways to sell their goods.

It’s a time that calls for innovation and some businesses, entertainers and promoters are evolving due to the current reality.

While the sheltering in place directive has been issued by the governors in Nevada and California, new ideas have risen to connect fans back to live music.

The Quarantunes Virtual Music Festival begins this Thursday. The live streaming concert will take place every Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. throughout the quarantine period.

Quarantunes is meant to feel a little like at Live at Lakeview. Allison Leslie, head of Live at Lakeview’s marketing, recognized an opportunity to bring artists to Tahoe virtually and give the them a chance to gain revenue through a different platform.

“Social media has never been better,” Leslie said. “We’ve seen a positive overwhelming response from the community.”

Leslie said she is happy to bring something positive to the community during this time and to keep Live at Lakeview moving forward.

Virtual shows are live streamed through Live at Lakeview’s Facebook page. While the virtual shows are free, artist donations through Venmo are strongly encouraged.

Thursday’s musicians include The Young Fables, Boot Juice, and Sam Chase.

The Young Fables and The Sam Chase are familiar with this sort of live streaming and virtual shows.

The Young Fables were even listed by Vogue as one of the 19 Musicians Who Are Overcoming Self-Isolation with Live Streamed Performances.

Boot Juice was in the middle of recording a new album when the studio was shut down due to the pandemic.

Local bands are also trying to take advantage of the live stream option.

The Connor Party streamed a show live from their house so all the “Sunday Basecampers” could get their Connor Party fix.

Taking a different direction, Lake Tahoe AleWorX is hosting a Virtual Cocktail Hour at its Y location.

Tune in from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 27, to learn how to make easy, but yummy cocktails for a quarantine happy hour.

AleWorX’s own Matty Hellman will be hosting the show.

This is perfect for anyone wanting to learn new drinks or if you need some social connection during this time. The Virtual Cocktail Hour will be hosted through Zoom.

If you want to follow along with Hellman in real time, AleWorX recommends having these ingredients ready to go during the stream:

Large mixing glass, tall spoon, Tahoe Blue Vodka, Kahlua, half-n-half, Pepsi/Coke, dry vermouth (optional), olives and olive juice, cranberry Juice, Triple Sec, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, pepper, Tajin or any household seasoning, Worcestershire and hot sauce

While hanging at home making cocktails sounds nice, don’t drink too much and don’t forget to stay active.

Physically going to the gym or going to your yoga class is out of the picture right now but some places are not giving up.

Omni Yoga in South Lake Tahoe is still offering classes to members and nonmembers though virtual classes.

This is the time to stay consistent and not lose touch with goals.

Omni will continue offering different variations of yoga classes and barre classes.

Omni’s studio is closed but virtual classes are available to buy or rent on Vimeo and then live streamed on Zoom. Tuesday and Thursday Omni will be offering donation-based classes at noon. Classes start at $2 for those who are just needing to practice but can’t afford full price classes at this time.

Elevated Fitness and Barton Orthopedics are offering Facebook Live classes and online training classes.

Or, maybe you’ll be nominated in a pushup challenge on Instagram.

Either way, stay healthy and stay home.