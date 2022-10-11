Input sought for Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan

Mountain bikers take in the view above Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unprecedented collaboration of public and private sector organizations in the greater Tahoe region is inviting those interested in sustainable management of outdoor recreation and tourism to take part in an online survey and public workshops later this month.

The online survey and registration for public workshops Oct. 25 and 26 are open at http://www.StewardshipTahoe.org .

The survey and workshops will add to input received at public workshops held in May that is helping create a destination stewardship plan that will balance the needs of Lake Tahoe’s environment, businesses, visitors, and local communities. Participants will help identify opportunities for increasing the direct benefits of tourism and recreation, while addressing the challenges, all toward creating the plan’s vision and mission statements and key goals.

“The Destination Stewardship workshop was a great opportunity for my voice to be heard and to make a positive impact on the community,” said South Shore community member Kelly Lutz. “I loved working with my neighbors on issues that we all care passionately about, and learning about the region’s goals for the future.”

A collaborative group of 15 organizations is leading the project including federal, state, county and local governmental organizations, as well as nonprofits and destination organizations that market and manage Lake Tahoe area tourism.

“As a long-time retail shop owner and small business advocate, these workshops let me provide input that will protect our way of life, and the places we love to recreate,” said Becky Bell, co-owner of Sierra Ski and Cycle Works and project manager for the Lake Tahoe Water Trail.

To ensure the plan supports a shared vision for recreation and tourism, it will draw inspiration from a diverse range of stakeholders including the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada.

Additional Spanish language workshops are planned this year as well.

All are encouraged to take the survey or choose a workshop from one of the following dates, locations, and times:

— Oct. 25 – Incline Village – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

— Oct. 25 – Kings Beach – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

— Oct. 26 – Lake Tahoe Community College, South Lake Tahoe – 11:30 a.m to

1:30 p.m.

— Oct. 26 – Lake Tahoe Community College, South Lake Tahoe – 5:30-7 p.m.

Respond, register, and find out more at http://www.StewardshipTahoe.org .

Source: Center for Responsible Travel (CREST)