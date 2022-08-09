Input sought on El Dorado County community health assessment survey

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Public Health is seeking the public’s input on a Countywide Community Health Assessment survey.

“The data we collect from this survey will be very helpful to determine which health issues are most important to residents, and as we begin our work on our Community Health Improvement Process,” said Olivia Byron Cooper, public health director. “Much like using a navigation application on your phone, public health will draw on data we receive from this survey to chart routes from where we are as a community to where we want to be. The community’s participation in this survey will help us to drive positive outcomes that matter most to people who live in El Dorado County.”

The health division requests the public’s assistance in prioritizing the public health issues that matter most to them by filling out this short survey:

The survey is available in English (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QLVPBBD ) and Spanish (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PH78GP7 ).

Survey feedback will be collected through Sept. 30. According to Byron Cooper, the survey results will be available by mid-October at the https://www.welldorado.org/ website and will help guide the work of the Public Health Division for the next four years.

“I think we will be most successful in improving the health of our residents if we focus on a few issues identified through the Community Health Assessment as opposed to trying to tackle them all at once,” said Byron Cooper. “The best way we can ensure our efforts are of most value to our residents is to ask for input.”

For information about current programs and services of the El Dorado County Public Health Division, please visit http://www.edcgov.us/publichealth .