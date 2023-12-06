Insomnia Cookies is coming soon to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Insomnia Cookies , the beloved cult brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, will be opening a bakery in South Lake Tahoe this winter. Located in the Chateau at the Village shopping center, the new store will mark the brand’s 18th location in California.

Here to the rescue when the craving for something sweet hits (even at 3 a.m.!), Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup, and delivery options for customers to experience the company’s signature warm, delicious cookies. From the Classic Chocolate Chunk cookie to favorites like Snickerdoodle and Confetti Deluxe, delicious Cookies IN Ice Cream flavors, decadent brookies, brownies, and blondies, a full slate of vegan options, and a frequently-rotating limited-edition menu, the brand’s offerings satisfy every sweet tooth – warm or cold.

Join the squad! The new South Lake Tahoe location is hiring part-time cookie crew members, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. Interested applicants and cookie lovers are encouraged to apply now at Careers.InsomniaCookies.com .

The opening date and addressed will be announced in the coming weeks.