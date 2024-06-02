Instagram data reveals Lake Tahoe as the most picuresque lake

A new study has revealed the most picturesque Lakes in North America.

The study, by vacation rental platform Lake.com , analyzed Instagram posts containing hashtags relating to each lake for every major lake in North America to determine which are the most picturesque.

In first place is Lake Tahoe. Straddling the border between California and Nevada, this freshwater lake has accumulated 3,053,173 posts featuring the #LakeTahoe hashtag on Instagram. Lake Tahoe was found to have the most posts of any lake contained solely within America, as well as any lake throughout North America.

In second place is Lake Michigan. Spread across Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, this great lake is the third largest of the great lakes, behind Lake Superior and Lake Huron. In total, Lake Michigan has 2,831,512 posts featuring the #LakeMichigan hashtag on Instagram.

Lake Superior takes the third spot on the list, with 1,187,896 Instagram posts featuring the #LakeSuperior hashtag. Straddling the US-Canada border and touching the coasts of Ontario, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Lake Superior is also notably the largest freshwater lake not only in North America but in the entire world by surface area.

In fourth place is Lake Ontario, the smallest of the great lakes in terms of area and spans the US-Canada border with Ontario to the North and New York to the south. Lake Ontario was found to have 1,025,574 posts containing the #LakeOntario hashtag on Instagram.

Fifth place goes to Lake Erie. Situated on the border between Canada and America, Lake Erie was found to have 1,011,490 posts on Instagram containing the #LakeErie hashtag.

The remainder of the top ten features Lake Norman in sixth place with 678,983 posts and Lake George in seventh with 626,647 posts.

Eighth place goes to Lake Geneva with 590,672 posts, while Lake Havasu ranks in at ninth with 587,434 posts.

Rounding out the list in tenth place is Lake Huron, which was found to have 574,347 posts.

Interestingly, across every lake, there were a combined total of 18,119,21 posts using hashtags naming respective lakes, with Lake Gogama in Ontario, Canada, seeing the least number of Instagram posts at just four.

Lake Fork, Texas, was found to be the lake within the United States with the fewest number of hashtag posts in total, at just 105 posts.