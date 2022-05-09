Installation of traffic signal to begin soon on US 50 in Zephyr Cove

The Nevada Department of Transportation will soon begin construction of a new traffic signal on U.S. Highway 50 at Warrior Way.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Warrior Way provides access to George Whittell High School, Zephyr Cove Elementary School and Zephyr Cove Park. In one day during a previous year, about 575 turns were made from U.S. 50 and Warrior Way during peak morning and evening commute hours alone. For enhanced emergency response, the signal will temporarily stop traffic as fire engines respond from the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District fire station located on the corner of US 50 and Warrior Way.

As the first in a series of traffic signals, an advance signal warning light will be installed to alert drivers approaching the new signal in the westbound direction. Intersection striping and lighting will also be slightly modified.

Crosswalks, intersection sidewalks and an approximate 50-foot pathway will be constructed leading visitors directly from the signalized intersection into the U.S. Forest Service Zephyr Cove Day Use Area.

To reduce safety concerns associated with vehicles parking along the shoulders of the heavily-traveled section of highway, on-highway parking will be removed. The parking restrictions are aimed at keeping everyone safer by reducing the potential of pedestrian and other traffic crashes. Motorists currently park on the narrow shoulder near the highway’s busy travel lanes, creating potential traffic safety concerns. Erosion and dust pollution created by parking on the dirt roadway shoulders can also impact the Lake Tahoe environment.

An infiltration basin and drainage improvements will also be installed north of the intersection to enhance natural roadway stormwater infiltration and water quality.

Project construction will begin in 2022, and is anticipated to be completed in 2023.