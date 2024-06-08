Insurance Carriers Pick Up Tab for Nutrition Counseling – Zero Out of Pocket Costs 

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT



Whether wanting to lose weight or manage a diet-related chronic illness, registered dietitians (RDs) can help, with insurance carriers likely covering the full cost. The Affordable Care Act (ADA) emphasizes prevention, discouraging even copays and charges against members’ deductibles for RD counseling.

Return on Investment

Making this free is financially wise as the return on investment for obesity intervention alone can be $598 saved for every dollar invested (Ma et al., 2023). Additionally, modifications to diet, exercise, smoking, and alcohol consumption can prevent 80% of premature heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes (Illinois Department of Public Health, n.d.).

Chronic Illness – Trends and Diet

In the 1950’s only 5.8% of Americans had obesity (Parikh, 2007). In 2018 this rose to 42.8%, with overweight and obesity combined afflicting 73.8% of our population (Li et al., 2022)! Obesity is the second leading contributor to preventable death behind smoking (Kiran et al., 2023). For non-smoking adults, the risk of death increases 31% for each 5-unit increase in Body Mass Index (BMI) from 25 to 40 (Berrington et al., 2010).

Type 2 diabetes is the leading cause of lower extremity amputations and kidney failure, is the eighth leading cause of death, and could be prevented through lifestyle changes including diet (CDC, 2024a). In 2021, 14.7% of our adult population had diabetes with 29.2% 65 or older having it (CDC, 2024b). This is a gargantuan increase from 0.9% in 1957-1959 (Linder et al., 1960).

Further, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), the leading cause of death, accounts for 23.1% of all US deaths (Curtin et al., 2023) and poor diet is the primary contributor (GBD 2017 Diet Collaborators, 2019). Moreover, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, second to lung cancer (Menon et al., 2024) and it is preventable through diet and life-style modifications (Baena and Salinas, 2015).

Registered Dietitians are Essential Medical Providers

In 2018, 51.8% US adults were diagnosed with one of 10 chronic illnesses with 27.2% having two or more (Boersma et al., 2020) and diet influences each one.

With their extensive education and training, RDs help with prevention, treatment, and even reversal. RDs must earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in nutrition or a related field and complete an additional two-year dietetics program including even more nutrition coursework and an intensive internship consisting of clinical care, community nutrition, and food management. After successful completion, they must pass a rigorous dietetics exam. Their preparation requirements for providing medical nutrition therapy (MNT) is unsurpassed in the medical field.

Closing

The diet-related chronic illness pandemic has sadly widened the door for “nutritionist gurus” capitalizing on misinformation and depriving victims of the essential and free evidence-based treatment they need from highly qualified RDs. Not only does this harm health, misinformation undermines democracy (Cook et al., 2017). For example, harmful supplements advertised as health promoting, can thwart the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) efforts to protect us from them. Self-proclaimed “nutritionists” saying saturated fat does not contribute to diabetes or heart disease is tantamount to saying cigarettes don’t cause cancer. This could sabotage the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) efforts to keep saturated fat below 10% of calories in students’ meals. Unqualified experts downplaying sodium’s contribution to CVD may further cripple the USDA’s progress in lowering sodium in students’ meals, saving many from a brutal heart attack and early death later in life.

Foods have a profound impact on health (USDA, 2020). Finding an RD within a member’s insurance network helps the member, the insurance company, our healthcare system, and our country.

