Healthy Tahoe: Insurance during COVID-19, Covered CA special enrollment is open

Marco Huerta

If you’re concerned about facing the spread of COVID-19 without health insurance, you are not alone. More than 231,000 people have signed up for health insurance benefits through Covered California since its special enrollment period became available in response to the novel coronavirus.

Open enrollment, the period of time in which individuals who are eligible to enroll in their state’s healthcare exchange, is available through the end of August for those who have lost their job, or who have experienced a reduction in income.

Covered California announced it is giving consumers more time to sign up for health care coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the current special-enrollment deadline to August 31, 2020. This is big news, because it means that anyone who meets Covered California’s eligibility requirements, can apply for medical coverage now, and not have to wait for the annual open enrollment period in the fall.

All health plans offered by Covered California in our region provide free screening and testing for COVID-19, and all health insurance plans available through Medi-Cal and Covered California offer telehealth options for virtual visits with a medical provider. What’s more is that healthcare systems across the country are dispatching people like me to make it easier for families and individuals to enroll in a health care plan through their state’s healthcare exchange, like Covered California and Nevada Health Link.

As a Certified Enrollment Counselor at Barton Health, I understand that navigating and selecting a plan can be overwhelming. That’s why our team offers free, bi-lingual enrollment support so our community can get covered quickly and easily. We’re all in this together, and you and your family do not have to go through this pandemic without health insurance. Visit bartonhealth.org/enroll to sign up for a free enrollment session to meet with a Certified Enrollment Counselor.

Marco Huerta is a Certified Enrollment Counselor at Barton Health. This is his sixth year providing free, bi-lingual Covered California enrollment support for families and individuals.