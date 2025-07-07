Interactive workshops to shape the future of housing at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – A second round of hands-on workshops are scheduled July 22 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. and July 23 in Incline Village, Nev. to help shape the future of housing in the Lake Tahoe Region, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) said today. Participants will provide the groundwork for the Tahoe Living: Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin project, which is a regional effort to adapt regional policies and rules to better support workforce housing and maintain environmental protections.

The purpose of the two workshops is to transfer ideas the agency has gathered from community members, partners, and housing experts into potential policy changes, according to TRPA.

South Shore Workshop

Tuesday, July 22 from 5-8 pm

Bijou Community School

South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

North Shore Workshop

Wednesday, July 23 from 5-8 pm

Tahoe Community Foundation (formerly Parasol)

Incline Village, Nev.

Both workshops will include catered food, Spanish interpretation, and activities for children.

Cultivating Community, Conserving the Basin is a multi-year project to help address the crisis of affordability happening in the Tahoe Region and in mountain communities across the nation. As part of the project, TRPA has created a Community Academy, awarded scholarships and grants, published a series of webinars, and convened the Tahoe Living Working Group to modernize land use policies and establish long-term, two-way engagement between communities and agencies, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups.

Workshop attendees can register and find out more at http://www.tahoeliving.org .