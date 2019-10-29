Interim General Manager Winquest to give project updates Wednesday at IVGID meeting

The Incline Village General Improvement District administration building located in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village General Improvement District Interim General Manager Indra Winquest will provide an update of projects this week at the district’s monthly meeting.

Winquest’s topics of discussion include aeration system improvements, upgrading sewer pump station number one, the tennis center renovation, water reservoir improvements, Incline Park Ballfields renovations, updating Water Pump Stations 2-1, Mountain Course Clubhouse Renovation and the Incline Creek Restoration project will be given, as well.

Winquest will also update the community at Wednesday’s meeting on a potential “No Smoking” policy that IVGID staff is working on.

Finally, Winquest will update the board on the recruitment process for the new director of finance since Gerry Eick is resigning at the end of the year.

In addition to Winquest giving updates, other items will be addressed including the Tenns Center Renovation Project.

Director of Public Works Joe Pomroy has put forward four potential plans.

The cheapest plan includes an updated self-service kitchen area, fencing controls, an enlarged wooden deck, updates to water and electrical service and improved drainage. That plan would cost $726,000.

The other plans build on that plan including an interior remodel of the restrooms, pro-shop, more improvements to the kitchen, and an exterior facelift. The most expensive plan includes all of the above, only with more expensive materials, coming in at $1,255,000.

Local residents were surveyed on what they wanted to see done with the tennis center and 82% of the respondents said the deck area, outdoor kitchen and pathways were important with 92% stating the restrooms were extremely important and 100% stating the pro shop as important to highly important.

The issue of the new golf carts will make another appearance with the board asking for approval to lease 58 gas-powered golf carts for Mountain Golf Course.

The board will vote to approve janitorial service contracts for the recreation center and Diamond Peak Ski Resort for the winter. The contracts would total $86,010.

Also on the agenda; site selection for new bocce ball courts. Six potential sites have been evaluated on site area, topography, impact to adjacent parcels, parking availability, restroom accessibility, zoning, ownership, permitting, TRPA classifications, and costs. Recreation Center Site 2 – North East rated the highest at 67% and Village Green rated the lowest at 46%.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at The Chateau located at 955 Fairway Blvd.