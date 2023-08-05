Internal Revenue Service conducts public sale in South Lake Tahoe

1274 & 1278 Dedi Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA will be sold together on August 10, 2023

Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public sale of a cabin with an adjoining lot in South Lake Tahoe, CA on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The properties at 1274 and 1278 Dedi Ave., So. Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 will be sold on site and together at 1:00 p.m. The properties may be viewed at an open house prior to the sale from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

There is a minimum bid of $363,750. Bidders shall be required to deposit at the time of sale a minimum of 20 percent of the bid, with the deposit to be made by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. Before being permitted to bid at the sale, bidders shall display satisfactory proof of compliance with this requirement. No bids will be received from any person who has not presented said proof.

A deposit of 20% is required when the highest bid is tentatively accepted. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in full no later than 30 days after the bid is accepted. Complete payment and property details can be found here .



The balance of the purchase price for the Subject Property in excess of the deposit tendered shall be paid to the IRS representative within thirty days after the date the bid is accepted, by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. Address for mailing the remaining balance is IRS, attn B Dipla – PALS, 225 W. Broadway 2nd Floor, Glendale, CA 91204.

If the highest bidder defaults in payment of the bid price, and the property is not sold for at least the amount of the highest bid, the bidder’s deposit will be retained pending final determination of the damages the Government sustained because of the bidder’s default. If damages are more than the amount of the bidder’s deposit, the bidder will be liable for excess damages.

The Government reserves the right to reject all bids and to withdraw the property from the sale.

For further information about the property and proposed sale, please contact Brittanny Dipla; Property Appraisal & Liquidation Specialist; Internal Revenue Service at 805-479-2552 or visit http://www.irsauctions.gov .

To see upcoming IRS auctions, visit http://www.irssales.gov .

Sourced by the Internal Revenue Service