International Women’s Day at Coachman Hotel

Spend International Women’s Day at the Coachman Hotel.

Coachman Hotel will be hosting the event with Mini-Makers Market, a local and reno-based female owned business.

There will be medicine card readings, popsicles, live music, mini-facials, flower bar, vintage clothing, movies, professional photography services and more to celebrate the special day.

There will be local business women in the lobby of the hotel.

There will be discounts and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

A portion of the profits will be donated to local charities, including Live Violence Free.

For more information, visit http://www.coachmantahoe.com.