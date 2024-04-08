Internationally acclaimed theater professional now leads Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – When Joe Atack was 11 and growing up in a small village in Northern England, he had a drama teacher who had an incredible impact on him.

“The thing that got me started was a really amazing theater teacher,” said Atack, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s new executive director. “Lynda Ross was a catalyst for me to train as an actor. She was a fantastic teacher and a fantastic person. Lynda was really formative in my process to becoming an actor.”

Ross was Atack’s drama teacher and mentor throughout high school.

“‘Dare to be different’ is a phrase she had that sort of stuck,” Atack said.

Atack lives by that phrase.

For the past 17 years, Atack has worked at the LTSF.

For 12 years, he acted with the mainstage company. In 2011, he became the Director of Education. In February, he stepped into his current role of Executive Director.

“It was a dream come true for me,” Atack said. “It’s a company that means a great deal to me. It’s very exciting to help lead the company into its next era.”

Atack succeeded former Executive Director Bob Taylor as part of a retirement transition.

“We’re thrilled to elevate an extraordinarily talented and internationally experienced member of our team to the role of Executive Director at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival,” said Patty Jansen, Chair of the Festival’s Board of Directors. “In addition to his robust resume, Joe’s longtime dedication to our company, deep connection to the community that we serve, and passionate commitment to creating exceptional arts experiences will propel the festival to an exciting future.”

Atack will join Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee in leading the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Atack will work with the Festival’s Board and staff to continue bringing high-quality productions and educational experiences to Lake Tahoe Basin.

“I am honored and excited to step into this new role with the Festival,” said Atack. “I am proud to call Northern Nevada home and grateful to have worked with so many amazing educators and artists in the community. I am thrilled to work more closely with Charles Fee, leading our dedicated team of staff, artists, and volunteers to build on the Festival’s incredible legacy in the region and continue serving our audiences and community in meaningful ways.”

Fee praised Atack.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the board’s unanimous decision to appoint Joe as Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s next Executive Director. It makes all the sense in the world for our company,” said Charles Fee, LTSF’s producing artistic director. “Joe is an extraordinary theater practitioner with a long history with our company … and extensive experience as a producer, educator, and creative artist. Building on our 14-year working relationship together, I look forward to collaborating with him in new and exciting ways to advance the Festival’s momentum of success.”

Atack looks forward to building on Fee’s and Taylor’s amazing work.

“Change is something that will happen slowly over time because the festival is in a really good place,” Atack said. “And the work we’ve been doing has been really successful.”

Atack is also looking forward to continuing to work with Sara Bruner, the producing artistic director designate.

Bruner’s promotion will be effective at the end of the 2025-2026 season when Fee retires as Producing Artistic Director of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater, and Idaho Shakespeare Festival.

“Over time, I hope I will be able to broaden our reach within the community,” Atack said. He wants to continue working with area partners to build the Festival’s educational programs.

Atack trained as an actor at the Arden School of Theatre, University of Manchester, in the United Kingdom. Atack earned a Master of Science in Arts Administration from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Penn.

In 2007, Atack moved to the United States to join LTSF where he helped create the festival’s in-school education program InterACT.

Every year, InterACT goes to more than 20 schools in the Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District for 5 to 10 days each. Teaching artists do workshops and create in-depth programs to fit the needs of the teachers and schools.

InterAct donates 800 to 1,000 hours yearly, and is funded by ticket sales, grants, and foundations including the Lahontan Community Foundation.

InterACT is part of the D.G. Menchetti Educational Outreach Programs. It is named for the late Geno Menchetti, a founding board member dedicated to educational programming. It also includes Young Shakespeare at Sand Harbor and area parks. Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is dedicated to educating youth about theater, music, and art.

Since 2014, Atack has been the Producing Artistic Director of the Good Luck Macbeth Theatre Company in Reno.

“We have such a fantastic lineup this summer …,” Atack said. “We have fantastic shows and events. We’re very excited to have Shakespeare back on our stage this year.”

Its 52nd season will run from June 28 to Aug. 25 at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.

Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Terri McMahon, is about Sir John Falstaff. He tries to woo the two wealthiest married ladies in town and pocket their riches. Instead, the women devise a scheme to teach him a lesson.

Always Patsy Cline, directed by Victoria Bussert, is the true story of country star Cline’s friendship with a fan until her premature death. The tribute is told through Cline’s music including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” It was created and originally directed by Ted Swindley.

The Partner Series includes:

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra; Country Hits: Songs from Nashville – July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra; Fuego: Salsa and Latin Jazz featuring Edgardo Cambon and friends – July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Ballet; Sleeping Beauty: A Fairy’s Tale – July 29 at 7:30 p.m

Reno Philharmonic Orchestra; The Music of Tina Turner – August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Reno Jazz Orchestra; Featuring Camille Thurman – August 26 at 7:30 p.m

For more information and tickets, go to https://laketahoeshakespeare.com/?play=monday-night-showcase