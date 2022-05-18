Introduction to Mountain Biking event at new Clear Creek Trail

Members of the Carson Valley Trails Association are invited to register for the inaugural Introduction to Mountain Biking event. Whether you are interested in learning to mountain bike or simply want to improve your basic skills, this event was meant for you.

The introductory mountain biking course will explore the new Indian Hills section of the Clear Creek Trail. This newly constructed trail covers terrain that is perfect for beginners.

Mentors will be available to offer guidance on biking techniques, safety, and trail etiquette. A box lunch will be provided to participants compliments of our friends at Bike Habitat.

“We’re hoping this event encourages more people to join CVTA,” says Bill Rogers, CVTA board member and recreational mountain biker. “A family membership is only $35 a year and supports the expansion and ongoing maintenance of 60-plus miles of trail. We have many membership levels and they all come with invitations to our events and access to our newsletter.”

This event will also introduce riders to CVTA’s latest addition to the Clear Creek trail system. The new trails in the Indian Hills area cover a total of about eight miles of terrain, including the six-mile Jacks Valley Loop with connections to Jacks Valley Road and James Lee Park. Most of the Jacks Valley Loop is complete and offers wide-open views into Jacks Valley and Carson Valley.

The event is from 8-11 a.m. June 12, at the Clear Creek Trailhead off Jacks Valley Road. In case of rain the event will move to June 19. Register before June 7 at http://www.carsonvalleytrails.org/?page_id=27630 .