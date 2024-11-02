Invasive Golden Mussel found in Bay-Delta near Stockton; Tahoe on high alert

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Last week California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) discovered golden mussels that could significantly damage the ecology of waterbodies in the Bay-Delta near Stockton, California. Lake Tahoe is now on high alert, according to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA). It is the first time the species has been detected in North America.

“While this discovery is concerning because of the proximity to Lake Tahoe, our watercraft inspection program is robust and we will continue our existing protocols to prevent its spread to the Lake Tahoe Region,” said Dennis Zabaglo, aquatic invasive species program manager at the TRPA.

Golden Mussel shells collected in October 2024 at a water quality station at Rough and Ready Island near Stockton in San Joaquin County, California, USA. Provided / Elizabeth Wells, Ph. D.

TRPA and the Tahoe Resource Conservation District lead Lake Tahoe’s Aquatic Invasive Species Program in collaboration with more than 40 public and private partner agencies. Established in 2008, the program’s mission is to prevent, detect, and control aquatic invasive species in the region to protect Lake Tahoe’s fragile ecosystem.

Under the Lake Tahoe Watercraft Inspection Program, every motorized watercraft is inspected, and if need be, decontaminated before launch. Non-motorized paddle craft can also opt for a free inspection at any regional inspection station. Since 2008, staff have inspected 113,000 boats for aquatic invasive species, which can have devastating environmental and economic impacts.

“This news underscores the importance of the program. Now more than ever non-motorized paddlers, kayakers, and even beach goers must learn how to Clean, Drain, and Dry their gear through the free Tahoe Keepers program before launching anywhere in the region,” said Zabaglo.

The golden mussel, which is native to rivers and creeks of China and Southeast Asia, was likely introduced via international shipping, as boats are one of the largest potential sources of spread of aquatic invasive species in the Western U.S. This species is known to have similarly negative ecological and recreational impacts as quagga and zebra mussels, both of which have never been detected in Lake Tahoe.

The California Department of Water Resources is preparing a rapid response that includes additional monitoring to determine the extent of the population and managing potential vectors.

To learn more about how to Clean, Drain, and Dry and for more information about aquatic invasive species, visit TahoeBoatInspections.com . For the latest updates on the golden mussel, visit the CDFW Aquatic Invasive Species webpage .