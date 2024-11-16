Investing in the Health of our Community: Barton’s Vision for the Future (Opinion)

Investing in the expansion of health services is essential for improving quality of care and patient experiences, particularly in rural regions like Lake Tahoe. But this isn’t just about building a bigger hospital. It’s about creating a place where you feel cared for, where you receive the highest level of medical treatment, and where your family can trust that you are getting the best care available. A modern hospital with advanced technology, updated designs and expanded facilities will create a space that fosters healing and comfort, making a world of difference for your health journey.

Lake Tahoe’s resident population is aging, which correlates to our region’s growing need for healthcare services. By offering services from two campuses, Barton can expand its services, reach more patients, and best meet your health needs now and into the future.

A larger hospital will allow Barton to broaden medical services and add an oncology center and expanded cardiovascular care — much needed services as regularly found in our triennial Community Health Needs Assessment survey. We’ll also be able to grow our emergency department, increase the square footage inside our operating rooms to accommodate modern surgical equipment and cutting-edge surgical robotics, and improve the comfort of our patient rooms.

And we know how important it is to get this right. That’s why Barton has partnered with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation’s most respected health systems, to provide invaluable expertise throughout the design and construction of the new hospital. Their guidance will ensure every aspect of the new facility is focused on delivering the highest quality of care in the safest, most efficient way possible.

Barton’s South Lake Tahoe campus will continue to serve as a hub for outpatient services, including primary care, specialty care, and essential diagnostic and rehabilitation services. The South Lake Tahoe campus will remain a vital part of our community’s healthcare network, offering urgent care and a wide range of services to meet the community’s health needs.

This dual-campus approach means that more patients will have easier access to the services they need, whether it’s a routine check-up, a specialized treatment, or urgent care, Barton will be there, providing high-quality, compassionate care in our own community.

Barton has been the region’s health partner for over 60 years, evolving and growing alongside our community. At the heart of this investment is a belief that all communities—especially those in rural areas—deserve the best healthcare possible. By building a state-of-the-art hospital in Stateline, expanding services in South Lake Tahoe, and partnering with leading experts, we are not just addressing the healthcare needs of today—we are laying the groundwork for a healthier, brighter future for everyone in Lake Tahoe.

David Young, MD is a cardiologist and the Chief Medical Officer of Barton Health. For more information about Barton’s dual-campus strategy or the hospital replacement project, or to provide feedback, visit BartonHealth.org/Dual-Campus