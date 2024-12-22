Investment Corner: 2024 Learnings

It’s the end of the year, and what happened this year that we can use to be better investors? A lot!! Let’s take a look at some highlights from 2024:

The stock market performed well above expectations. As 2024 dawned, most of the top investment companies were predicting either modest gains or a strong chance of a recession. These predictions were coming from many of the most respected financial institutions in the U.S. and the world. By mid-December, the S&P 500 Index had risen over 27% for the year—far beyond the historical average return of 10%.

Interest rates drop quite a bit less than initially forecast. A January 31, 2024 review by Visual Capitalist showed that major U.S. institutions were forecasting an average of about 140 basis points of cuts by the Federal Reserve (“The Fed”) by the end of 2024. The reality? We’ve seen 75 basis points of cuts so far, with an expectation of another 25-basis point cut in December. Less cutting than expected. In addition, there now seems to be a strong possibility that further cuts could be put on hold after December.

A lot of investors and investment experts were confident through the first 10 months of the year that rapid cutting by the Fed would lead to a surge in the value of bonds (which go up in value as interest rates go down). That surge ended up being a small ripple. In fact, the 10-year bond rate, which started 2024 below 4%, is now close to 4.4%!

Wars in Gaza and Ukraine were expected to pump up energy prices and exacerbate inflation. Whether through luck or divine intervention, that hasn’t happened. U.S. Crude Oil sits near $70/barrel today, almost exactly where it started the year. Inflation has nosedived, from a high of 9.1% in 2022 to below 3% today.

How can all of this make us better investors? The lesson here is to tune out the noise. Don’t jump at short-term trends and predictions. Focus on building yourself a resilient portfolio that’s suited for the long run, to get through the wars, the pandemics, the investment bubbles and the inflationary spikes. Make sure that you have the proper asset allocation, and rebalance as needed to maintain it. Resist the urge to panic in those down moments—and there have always been down moments, historically—and keep yourself appropriately invested. Don’t miss out on years like 2024, when contrary to expectations, the S&P rose 27% (YTD).

By the way, the 2025 forecasts are out already. Per Yahoo Finance, current forecasts (I think of them more as guesses) for the 2025 end-of-year S&P 500 range from $5,500 (Stifel) to $7,100 (Oppenheimer), with most major investment houses estimating between $6,400 and $6,800 (The S&P 500 sits just above $6,000 as of this writing). What should you do about that? If you’ve invested properly, don’t make any rash changes. Don’t try to time the market. Stay calm and cool.

However you plan for 2025, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security. The examples given in this article are not intended as advice for any individual.