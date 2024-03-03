Investment Corner: 2024 market predictions

Larry Sidney



What should you expect from the markets in 2024? This question consumes a massive amount of bandwidth from the investment community every December-January, as experts from all the major players (JP Morgan, Black Rock, Fidelity, etc) attempt to nail what the next 12 months will look like.

These were some of the actual predictions given for 2024:

– “Looking out, we have more modest expectations for the overall market” (Black Rock)

– “My strong hunch, based on the market history, is that the bull market will broaden in 2024” (Fidelity)

– Overall, we are cautious on the performance of risky assets and the broader macro-outlook over the next 12 months” (JP Morgan)

So, what is the big takeaway from those predictions? Just like it has sometimes felt with our snowstorm forecasts this winter, recognize that even the smartest minds in the industry are basically giving us their best guess. In fact, a group of 14 major financial research groups had S&P forecasts for the end of 2024 ranging from $4,200 all the way up to $5,400 (it currently sits a bit over $5,000). That’s a range of over 20% for a 12-month period!

What’s interesting is how a lot of investors and financial advisors will use these forecasts. They will try to rotate their investments into different sectors of the market, or even different asset classes, based on whichever of these predictions they believe. Essentially, they are looking to time the market by moving in and out of certain types of assets at just the right moment.

If you’ve read my column before, you’ve heard me say that timing the market to enhance gains is a virtually impossible to do (on purpose). The DALBAR study, a widely respected study on investment behavior and outcomes, found that “a fiduciary-minded wealth advisor can help to increase an investor’s returns by around 3% net of expenses in an average year.” A huge part of that 3% increase in returns is due to the advisor preventing their client from trying to time the market.

Again and again, research shows that having a longer period of time in the market gives you a much better chance of success than timing the market. So read the articles, check out the predictions, and keep up with what’s going on in the world. But avoid the temptation to change around your portfolio all the time in an attempt to time the market. You are better off sticking with a good, diversified, low-cost portfolio that can be resilient over the long run.

However you choose to interpret the market projections, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.