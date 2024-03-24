Investment corner: 4 keys to retirement portfolios

Retired? Getting close? As you approach and then actually make that big life change, you should consider making some changes to your investment portfolio. Here are 4 keys to retirement portfolios:

First, the life of an adult investor is usually divided up into two parts: the “accumulation” phase, and the “distribution”, or “decumulation”, phase. They are as they sound—during the accumulation phase you grow your savings, and during the distribution phase you withdraw wealth and use it. In its most simplified form, that’s what happens for most investors.

As you head into your distribution phase, your asset allocation—the strategy of dividing your investment portfolio among different asset classes– is likely to change. Typically, it is recommended that investment portfolios shift towards a less risky allocation as retirement approaches and work earnings stop. This is done to reduce the impact of a possible drop in the stock market at a bad time. Since research shows that such drops cannot be easily and accurately predicted, you need to reduce the risk that a substantial drop happens right as you are needing to pull money out from your investment portfolio. This is referred to as ‘sequence of return risk’. This is most commonly done by reducing (not eliminating!) exposure to equities and increasing bond and cash-equivalent holdings.

The second key to a good retirement portfolio is keeping your investment fund costs low. Be aware that every Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) has an expense ratio—the fee that the company managing those funds charges on an annualized basis. A 2016 Morningstar study based on historical returns concluded that the U.S. equity funds with expense ratios in the cheapest quintile (meaning in the lowest 20% of its peer group) had a much better chance of outperforming their peer group than pricier funds. The same outcome held with bonds and international equity. According to the research, lower-cost funds, on average, outperform higher-cost funds.

The third key to a good retirement portfolio is diversification. When someone says “put 50% of your portfolio in equities and 50% in bonds”, for example, that does not mean to buy a bunch of shares of Apple and Amazon and then invest in a single corporate bond. That is pretty much the opposite of diversifying! Rather, you should use low-cost funds to hold hundreds (or thousands) of different companies.

Just as important as the number of holdings is the kind. Amazon is a company that is classified as a “large-cap growth company”. It is a massive (large-capitalization) company with traits that put it in the “growth” category. You can diversify by also holding shares of mid-size and smaller companies, and by holding “value” and “blend” companies in addition to “growth”. You can—and should—further diversify by not having all of your holdings in United States companies. There are plenty of good companies and funds all over the world, and holding some of these in

your portfolio could provide you some level of insulation should the U.S. markets go into a slump. Similarly, you can diversify your bond holdings by company size, type, duration, and country.

Finally, you need to be aware of your distribution strategy. Do you have enough income from Social Security, pensions, and annuities such that you only need to take money from your investment account when you want to do something special? Do have an income gap, and you need to take money out from your investments every month to cover your living expenses? Questions like these will help determine your distribution strategy, and that will impact how your investments should be allocated.

These four keys, while not the only considerations, are critical to setting yourself up for a good retirement.

However you choose to set up your retirement, invest smartly and invest well!

