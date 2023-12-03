Investment corner: Asset allocation

Investors often think about which companies are doing well, what sector is hot, and where the market may be headed in the next few months. But more important than any of those is the question of proper asset allocation. Studies indicate that asset allocation is actually the main determinant of portfolio return, even ahead of fund selection. People who fail to set up a portfolio with a proper asset allocation are very likely leaving money on the table with their investments.

What is asset allocation? Asset allocation refers to the strategy of dividing your investment portfolio among different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and cash, to optimize risk and return based on financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. The goal is to create a diversified portfolio with an eye towards maximizing returns while minimizing risk.

The primary asset classes are:

1. Stocks, also called “equities”. When you own a stock, you actually own a small piece of the company. A good mix of stocks brings the potential for high returns, but also greater risk and volatility than the other classes listed here.

2. Bonds, also called “fixed income”. These are essentially a company or government entity borrowing money from you in exchange for periodic interest payments and the return of your principal at maturity. Bonds are thought of as less risky than stocks, and usually have a lower rate of return than stocks.

3. Cash and cash equivalents. These include highly liquid investments like money market funds and government treasuries. These investments usually offer a lower rate of return than stocks and bonds, but a high level of security with little volatility and risk.

Now to the key point, how to best allocate your assets. The optimal asset allocation varies from investor to investor, depending primarily on your financial goals, your risk tolerance, and your time horizon.

In terms of risk tolerance, someone who struggles to take on risk should allocate fewer assets to stocks and more to bonds and cash. This investor is accepting the probability of a lower return over time in exchange for greater security and less volatility. In Tahoe terms, are you a black diamond skier who is willing to take on more risk in order to ski faster and get in more runs, or are you more of a green circle rider who is happy to give up some runs in order to have a smoother ride and less risk? The black diamond investor is someone who is more comfortable with stocks and a riskier portfolio with the expectation of higher returns.

Your investment time horizon also plays an important role in determining your ideal asset allocation. The key concept here is that you don’t want to get stuck selling off your stocks at a loss during a down market. Investors who have many years before they will need to start cashing in their investments can afford to take on more risk in this regard, as the stock market

has historically risen in almost every 10-year period over the past 125 years. It has risen in every 20-year period during that same timespan. On the other hand, if you are going to start needing investment income in just a few short years, it might make sense to have more of your money in bonds and cash, in order to ensure that the money is there when you need it. In that case, you don’t need to eliminate stocks completely, but you would have less than a long-term investor.

Whatever asset allocation you settle on, you’ll still need to diversify your holdings within each asset class. Holding 10 different healthcare stocks is not a good strategy, since individual stocks in sectors like healthcare often move in tandem. You’ll also want to rebalance your portfolio periodically to make sure that your asset allocation stays as desired.

Good luck with your asset allocation design! And however you allocate your dollars, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.