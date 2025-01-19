Investment Corner: Breaking up with your old 401(k)

You’re leaving your job, and you have money in the 401(k) plan (or 403(b), 457, etc) at work. What are your options? Well, it actually depends on 2 things: the balance in your account and your soon-to-be former employer’s plan structure.

If you have less than $1,000 in your account, you will probably receive a check for your balance. You have 60 days to deposit the check into another retirement account (IRA, Roth, new employer’s 401(k), etc), or else your funds will be subject to federal income tax and, if you are under the age of 59 ½, a 10% penalty (with some exceptions). The company could also open up an IRA for you (see below).

If your balance is above $1,000 but below $7,000, you may request a rollover into an IRA account. In general, it’s to your advantage to request the rollover and make the decision of where your money should go next. If you don’t, your employer may decide to move your funds into an IRA with a provider of the company’s choice. You have a few options:

1. Request a direct rollover to an IRA. You’ll either need an existing IRA account or you can set up your own IRA account at a financial institution. This allows you to have control of where your funds are held. Also, IRAs typically give you access to a larger investment selection than most 401(k)s. Ask your employer to roll over the funds from your old 401(k) into your new account (there will be paperwork). If you work with a financial advisor, you can allow them control over the selection of your investments in the IRA.

2. Request a direct rollover to your new employer’s 401(k) note that not every plan allows you to transfer funds in). Ask your employer to send the funds from your old 401(k) to your new 401(k) (or similar) retirement plan (again, paperwork). Be aware that your money will now be governed by the plan rules of your new employer, and your investment options will depend on what is available through the new plan.

3. Do an indirect rollover. This is when you receive a check from your old employer for the balance in your account, and then deposit it into a new retirement account within 60 days. The risk of this is that if you fail to deposit the funds into an eligible retirement account within 60 days you will be subject to income taxes and, if you are under 59 1/2 years of age (with some exceptions), a 10% penalty on the withdrawal.

4. Take the cash. In this case, you request a check for the balance of your account. Because you are not depositing it into another retirement account, you will be subject to income taxes and, if you are under 59 1/2 years of age (with some exceptions), a 10% penalty on the withdrawal. This is rarely the recommended strategy, as it is quite costly!

When you have a balance larger than $7,000, you get all of the options 1-4 above, plus the option to keep your account with your old employer. Be aware that your old employer may pass on the costs of having you participate in the plan, if they were paying those while you were employed with them. You also won’t be able to contribute anymore, although you can watch your investments (hopefully) grow.

Another consideration is if you have appreciated company stock in your 401(k) account. If so, it is worth evaluating what the impact of “net unrealized appreciation” (NUA) might be before committing to a particular option.

However you choose to handle your old 401(k), invest smartly and invest well!

