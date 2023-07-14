Investment corner: Diversifying your investment portfolio

Larry Sidney



As investors, we all desire a robust investment portfolio that can weather the ups and downs of the market. With market fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties, and high inflation, how can you ensure your investments are secure and likely to yield sufficient returns? Enter the art and science of portfolio diversification.

Portfolio diversification, much like the eco-diversity of Lake Tahoe, involves blending an array of investments to enhance stability. It is rooted in the Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), which suggests that an investor can construct a portfolio of assets that will maximize returns for a given level of market risk. Think of it as the investment equivalent of a well-balanced ecosystem, which is healthier and more resilient to shocks. By investing in a diverse set of assets, we can minimize the risk that all our investments will perform poorly at the same time.

Reducing portfolio risk is a key motivation behind diversification. It doesn’t promise against losses but works to smooth out the inevitable ups and downs in your investment returns. It helps investors avoid disastrous losses that could result from a heavy concentration in a single investment. Market conditions change, and the once best-performing investment can quickly become the worst performer.

To achieve diversification, it’s essential to invest across different asset classes such as stocks, bonds, real estate, commodities and even alternatives. These classes typically perform differently in varying economic conditions, reducing the risk that all assets will lose value simultaneously.

Your portfolio should also take into account the geographical distribution of your investments. Domestic versus foreign investments pose different risks and rewards. International diversification can offer a buffer against localized downturns and can access growth opportunities in emerging economies. However, foreign investments also come with additional risks, such as currency risk and geopolitical uncertainties.

Another strategy for diversification is using low-cost Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). ETFs are investment funds traded on stock exchanges, much like individual stocks. They offer an

affordable way to access a wide range of assets or market segments, reducing the risk and effort of picking individual securities.

Diversification ensures that you’re not overly exposed to any single economic event or sector performance. Importantly, it provides the confidence to stay committed to your long-term investment plan, even amid short-term market volatility.

Just like planning for retirement, diversification involves elements you can control, like your asset allocation, and elements you can’t control, like market performance. The key is to focus on what you can control: building a diversified portfolio tailored to your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Remember, every investment decision should be made in the context of your overall financial goals. Diversification isn’t a one-time task but an ongoing process of adjustment and reviews. If managing diversification seems complex, consider working with a skilled professional who can guide you through the process.

However you choose to diversify your portfolio, invest smart and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.